Yes live album featuring early 2017 performances to be released in November

RhinoYes recently revealed that a new live album titled Topographic Drama — Live Across America featuring performances from the group’s recent U.S. tour dates would be released next year, but now comes word that the collection will arrive sooner than expected. The prog-rock legends have announced that the album will be available on November 24 as a two-CD set and a three-LP vinyl package.

Topographic Drama — Live Across America includes performances culled from 12 concerts that Yes played in February 2017. Mirroring those shows, the album features the band performing its …read more