Yes’ Yestival tour with Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer kicks off tonight

Credit: Roger DeanYes‘ first-ever touring version of its Yestival prog-rock fest gets underway tonight, August 4, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy also will appear at most concerts during the North American trek, although some dates will showcase just one support act, while others will only feature Yes.

Yes’ current lineup will be augmented by a second drummer during the summer outing — longtime guitarist Steve Howe‘s son, Dylan.

In a new Q&A about the Yestival tour, Yes keyboardist Geoff Downes shares some details about the set Yes has prepared for the outing.

“A track …read more