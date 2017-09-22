Yoko Ono puts the squeeze on John Lemon lemonade

Susan Wood/Getty ImagesA lemonade company’s attempt to capitalize on the late John Lennon has left a sour taste with Yoko Ono.

According to The Guardian, Ono has legally blocked a Polish company from selling a lemonade brand called “John Lemon.”

Specifically, the legal action referenced a Facebook post by John Lemon Ireland, showing a wall mural of Lennon holdings lemons with the band logo underneath. Other John Lemon advertising showed a pair of round glasses similar to those famously worn by the ex-Beatle, next to the words “Let It Be.”

Ono’s lawyer said, “They were abusing and misusing …read more