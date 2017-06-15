Yoko Ono to get songwriting credit for “Imagine”

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty ImagesVariety reports that steps are under way to add Yoko Ono‘s name a co-writer with her late husband John Lennon on Lennon’s classic 1971 song “Imagine.”

An announcement was made Wednesday at the annual meeting of the National Music Publishers Association. At the event, according to Variety, Association CEO David Israelite showed a 1980 video in which Lennon said that Ono deserved credit for the song because of her inspiration and influence on it.

Israelite confirmed to the entertainment industry trade magazine that as it was Lennon's wish, the process of adding