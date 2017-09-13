Yolanda Hadid says ‘invisible’ struggle with Lyme disease led her to contemplate suicide

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid opened up about her battle with Lyme disease — which she called an “invisible disability” — revealing how, at one point, the pain it caused was so severe that she contemplated taking her own life.

“This is such an invisible disability, where you look beautiful on the outside yet you’re dying on the inside,” Hadid said in an emotional interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts. “That’s what people are judged with every day.”

“It didn’t just happen to me; it happens to everyone who suffers from Lyme,” Hadid added of …read more