You are not alone: Paris Jackson pays tribute to late father Michael on his 59th birthday

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicTuesday marks what would have been Michael Jackson‘s 59th birthday.

His daughter, Paris Jackson, who’s following in her late dad’s artistic and activist footsteps, made sure to send her late dad a special birthday message on Instagram.

With a photo of her as a toddler giving her daddy a kiss, Paris writes, “birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did …read more