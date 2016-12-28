“You Give People Music For Years and Years” – “20/20” Looks Back at the Life and Career of George Michael

Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesPop music giant George Michael died on Christmas day at the age of 53, and ABC News paid tribute on 20/20 with a look back at the singer in his own words.

Michael sat down with the BBC for a documentary that was excerpted by 20/20, and the feature also used a 2008 interview with with former 20/20 anchor Chris Cuomo in which the musician discussed his career, his family, and his sexuality, rumors of which he believed would derail his career: “I had to…negotiate some new relationship with celebrity that wasn’t going to …read more


