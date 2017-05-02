Your Body: 3-D breast scanning

Wavebreak Media/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Three-dimensional mammography may outperform standard mammograms when it comes to detecting cancer and false positives, according to a recent study published in the journal Radiology.

An updated form of tomosynthesis, which is a fancy word for digital mammography, combines multiple images to create a 3-D picture of breast tissue. This method also delivers less radiation per scan than traditional mammograms.

So here’s my take on 3-D mammography: As a screening test for breast cancer, mammograms are the best we have at this time, but they’re not perfect. They see things that …read more