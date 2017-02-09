Your Body: A Blood Test to Detect Heart Disease?

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

When it comes to assessing your risk of a heart attack, a simple blood test could be more effective than a routine check of your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The test is called troponin, and it looks for a specific protein that gets released when the heart muscle is damaged. Doctors use it in the emergency room to determine if someone has had a heart attack.

But now, researchers in the United Kingdom say the same test could be used to help prevent patients from ever reaching that point.

