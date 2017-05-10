Your Body: Americans are consuming too much salt

We’ve got a real problem in the U.S. with sodium, which we know can contribute to high blood pressure, heart disease and death from stroke.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the average American is getting 3,400 milligrams a day of sodium. The recommended daily allowance is only 2,300 milligrams — and even less if you have high blood pressure or heart disease.

The CDC also found that 70 percent of our salt intake comes from just 25 foods.

