Your Body: Are dairy-free diets a good way to go?

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

It seems more young adults are dialing back on dairy — and that may not be a good thing.

The National Osteoporosis Society recently looked at nearly 300 patients under the age of 25 and found that 20 percent of them had been cutting back or completely eliminating dairy from their diet, in part because of advice they had read from bloggers.

But if you’re going to eliminate milk and other dairy products from your diet, it’s important to supplement your diet with other calcium-rich foods.

