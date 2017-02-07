Your Body: Boosting Your Immune System

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Cold and flu season is here. And none of us wants to be caught in the crossfire, right?

So before you find yourself curled up on the couch with a big box of tissues, here are some things you can do right now to help your body fight off infection:

First, live well. Remember that healthy immune systems live inside healthy bodies. Make sure to get plenty of exercise and sleep about seven hours a night.