Your Body: Can too much screen time affect language development in babies?

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Babies may be more likely to have speech delays if they spend a significant amount of time on small screens, according to researchers from the University of Toronto.

The researchers looked at 900 children between the ages of 6 months and 2 years old and found that by 18 months of age, 1 in 5 were already using hand-held devices for nearly a half an hour everyday.

Here’s my take on babies and screen time: We still need more research in this area, and it’s important to remember that if there are potential …read more