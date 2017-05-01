Your Body: Dementia warning signs

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Beloved Partridge Family star David Cassidy shocked the world when he announced that he’s battling dementia and would discontinue touring as a musician. Dementia is a brain disorder in which you see progressive worsening in memory, thinking, speech and behavior.

So here’s what you need to know about dementia and its warning signs:

The most notable and perhaps recognizable symptom is memory loss – and it’s not so much old memories… as it is learning new things. Often family picks up on this before the patient does.

