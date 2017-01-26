Your Body: Exercise for Stronger Bones

Wavebreak Media/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

When someone mentions bone health, your mind likely flashes to images of kids drinking milk from cartons on TV. But it turns out there’s more to building strong bones than just upping your calcium and Vitamin D intake.

Studies have shown that good exercise is linked to higher peak bone mass. That’s because bones require stress in order stimulate growth and maintain their integrity.

Here’s my prescription: Peak bone mass is stored in a person’s late teens and early 20s. That’s a key time for building bone.

