Your Body: Fish Oil May Reduce Asthma in Kids

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Health experts have long been preaching the virtues of fish oils. Now, a new study out of Denmark shows that taking fish oil — especially during the last three months of pregnancy — might help ward off asthma and wheezing in kids.

The study’s authors found that in the children of the mothers who took the fish oil pill, there was a statistically significant decrease in the risk of persistent wheezing, asthma and lower respiratory tract infections.

Though the supplement industry is booming, I recommend getting most nutrients from the actual food source …read more


