Your Body: Getting By with Help from Your Friends

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

They say you can get through just about anything as long as you’ve a few good friends by your side. Well, a recent study published in the journal, Cancer Looked at women with invasive breast cancer and found that socially integrated women — those with strong families, community ties and friendships — were shown to have significantly lower breast cancer death rate and disease recurrence than socially isolated women.

So here’s my take on personal relationships and your health: circle up. Don’t wait for a crisis to find your support system. Find and …read more