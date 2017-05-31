Your Body: Heart defects in babies

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel recently shared a personal and gut-wrenching story with his audience: His newborn baby boy was born with a rare heart defect that required immediate heart surgery.

Many times congenital heart defects are picked up on a prenatal ultrasound. In those cases, an induction of labor for a controlled elective delivery — with neonatal and surgical teams ready to go — is often recommended. Other times, as in the case of Kimmel’s son, it presents itself in the immediate postpartum period, either in the delivery room …read more