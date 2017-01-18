Your Body: MRIs During Pregnancy May Help Spot Brain Defects

Ingram Publishing/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

It’s common for mothers to undergo ultrasounds during pregnancy. They’re used to look inside the uterus and check development of the baby. But a new study out of the U.K. shows that complementing those ultrasounds with an MRI is even more effective at spotting abnormalities in the baby’s brain.

The study of nearly 600 pregnant women showed ultrasounds accurately detected problems 68 percent of the time. But when combined with an MRI, that accuracy jumped to 93 percent.

Here’s my take: There are many types of tests that pregnant women undergo …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462