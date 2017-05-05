Your Body: Nutrition fads

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Every week, it seems like a new nutrition fad pops up. But what is the actual scientific data on these fads when it comes to improving your health?

Take juicing, for example. It’s certainly a healthy option in theory but when researchers scoured the evidence, they found that juicing with pulp removal actually concentrates the calories.

Since getting a degree in nutrition, I’ve come to the conclusion that we are just beginning to understand the field of nutritional science. So if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

I …read more


