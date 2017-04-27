Your Body: Nuts and your health

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

The nut business is booming. No doubt you’ve seen those commercials for pistachios, for example. And these bite-sized snacks can pack a powerful nutritional punch — they’re loaded with healthy fats, proteins and minerals.

But not all nuts are created equally. So which ones are best for your diet and which should you avoid? Peanuts, which are high in folate, are thought to be good for brain power. They’re also a great source of protein.

In terms of low calorie content, cashews, almonds and pistachios are a good way to …read more