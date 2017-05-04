Your Body: Pediatricians warn against pot use for kids, teens

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Fewer adolescents see marijuana as a “great risk,” a new survey shows. And despite the increased availability — as more states pass laws to make recreational marijuana use legal — the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) maintains its opposition to it for children and teens.

The AAP has issued a new consensus statement outlining the risks associated with pot, including cognitive impairment, reduced reaction time, diminished lung function and increased risk for mental health disorders, like depression.

