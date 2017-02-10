Your Body: Post Workout Snacks

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Getting the most out of your workout doesn’t just depend upon the exercises you do. What you eat after a trip to the gym has a big impact on your body’s ability to recover.

Here are a few things that you can do to maximize the weight loss and to keep from undoing all that hard work:

  • First, timing. Try to eat a “recovery” meal within one hour after working out — especially if you’ve had a particularly strenuous session.
  • Next, hydrate. You need at least two cups of water two hours before working …read more

