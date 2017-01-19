Your Body: Processed Meats Especially Bad for Asthma Sufferers

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Who doesn’t love some crispy bacon with breakfast?

Well, a recent study out of France suggests all that processed meat could be bad for pulmonary health, especially in asthma sufferers. The reason? A preservative used in meats called Nitrite, which could aggravate the airway.

More study is definitely needed, but here’s my prescription when it comes to eating a balanced diet:

Medical and nutritional science has clearly shown that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, and low in sugar, tends to be the healthiest.

Some people crave red meat …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462