Your Body: Processed Meats Especially Bad for Asthma Sufferers

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Who doesn’t love some crispy bacon with breakfast?

Well, a recent study out of France suggests all that processed meat could be bad for pulmonary health, especially in asthma sufferers. The reason? A preservative used in meats called Nitrite, which could aggravate the airway.

More study is definitely needed, but here’s my prescription when it comes to eating a balanced diet:

Medical and nutritional science has clearly shown that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, and low in sugar, tends to be the healthiest.

Some people crave red meat …read more