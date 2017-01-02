Your Body: Shoppers Who Fear Large Crowds

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

For some, being in a big crowd can bring on feelings of panic and anxiety.

This is a real disorder and it’s called enochlophobia. It’s closely related to agoraphobia, which is the fear of being humiliated, often in large groups of people.

If you feel a panic attack coming on, here are three things you can try immediately:

The first is something called belly breathing. Put one hand on your abdomen and the other hand on your chest and take turns breathing against one hand and then the other.