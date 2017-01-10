Your Body: Should High School Football Be Banned?

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Experts in the journal Pediatrics are debating whether to ban the sport of football completely, finding concussion rates 60 percent higher in high school football players compared to those playing lacrosse.

According to the Institute of Medicine, 1 in 14 high school football players will suffer at least one concussion. And while the number of boys playing football has dropped in recent years, more than a million boys still play football in the United States.

Here’s my take on this complicated issue:

Football isn’t the only sport with a high concussion risk. And …read more