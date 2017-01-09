Your Body: Sperm Quality and Exercise

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Former couch potatoes who increase their activity level with a regular exercise regimen can actually improve sperm quality in as little as three months, a new study finds.

Researchers looked at different exercising groups and found that they all achieved significant weight loss and had improvement in sperm quality, with the fastest and most intense improvement seen in the moderate intensity exercise group.

So what’s moderate intensity? It could be as little as 45 minutes of walking or jogging just four times a week.

Here’s my prescription if you’re part of a couple …read more


