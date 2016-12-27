Your Body: Stress Can Increase Your Risk for Diabetes

Purestock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Many people know that excess weight or body fat puts them at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. But one of the more overlooked factors that can increase one’s risk of developing this disease is stress.

Stress puts your body into fight or flight mode. So, as a result, hormones like adrenaline and cortisol rise and this can impact your glucose levels.

Here’s my prescription on how you can lower your risk for diabetes and manage your stress at the same time:

  • Your body needs three things each day: It needs to rest, …read more

