Your Body: Symptoms of Heart Attack in Women

By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

When it comes to cardiac incidents, research overwhelmingly shows that men and women actually experience the effects differently.

The common symptoms of a heart attack in women can be flu-like. Basically, if you’re a woman and you’re feeling anything unusual from your jaw to your belly button, cardiac issues have to be considered.

Here’s what you need to know: Heart disease is the number one killer of women and men in the United States. The good news is that 80 percent of heart disease is preventable by knowing your risk factors and numbers …read more


