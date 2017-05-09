Your Body: The dangers of breast implants

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Last year, Americans spent more than $15 billion on aesthetic plastic surgeries, and breast augmentation was included in the top five procedures among women. But now, the Food and Drug Administration says that implants are linked to a very low but increased risk of a rare form of cancer called large-cell lymphoma.

Over the past six years, the FDA has tracked more than 350 cases of implant-associated lymphoma — and that included nine deaths. Most of these cases occurred in the textured or gummy bear variety of implant.

Here’s what you need …read more