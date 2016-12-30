Your Body: The Flu Vaccine and Autism

Moodboard/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Some previous studies have linked having the flu during pregnancy with an increased risk of having a child with autism spectrum disorder.

So recently, scientists at Kaiser Permanente studied whether pregnant women who had gotten the flu vaccine were associated with having a similar increased risk of having a child with autism. Their data found no associated link between either having the flu virus, or getting the flu vaccine during pregnancy and autism.

If you’re pregnant and confused about getting a flu shot, here’s my OB advice: Being pregnant means having a …read more


