Your Body: The truth about cancer remission

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Shannen Doherty recently took to Instagram to publicly chronicle her battle with breast cancer, posting recently that she felt a sense a relief to hear she was finally in remission, adding, “now more waiting.”

So what happens after treatment for cancer? What does it mean to be in remission?

First of, in medicine we tend to avoid the word remission, choosing instead to say NED — or no evidence of disease. What that means is that there are no obvious signs or symptoms of that cancer, but unfortunately it doesn’t mean there’s …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462