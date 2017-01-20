Your Body: Vaginal Seeding

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

When a baby is delivered through natural childbirth, the process transfers special micro-organisms to the newborn. The effect is a reduced risk of autoimmune disease, asthma and allergies.

But when a baby is delivered via C-section, those same organisms don’t get transferred. That’s why some doctors are using a practice known as “vaginal seeding,” which involves using gauze or a swab to “transfer” maternal fluids to the infant’s face, mouth and body.

At this time, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists does not recommend routine seeding practices due to insufficient research …read more