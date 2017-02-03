Your Body: What Is Salt Therapy?

iStock/ThinkstockDR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

There are lots of new complementary therapies being used to treat chronic medical issues, and one simple treatment that’s getting a lot of attention these days is called salt therapy.

The treatment is said to be detoxifying and anti-inflammatory, and it’s become wildly popular around the world but it’s only just starting to catch on here in the United States.

A device called a halogenerator pulverizes the salt and blows these particles into the room — then you just sit and breathe it in. Some say it’s helped with everything from skin …read more