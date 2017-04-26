Your Body: What you need to know about urinary tract infections

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Women are far more likely to suffer from urinary tract infections (UTIs) than men, statistics show.

UTIs can occur when bacteria travel through the urethra and into your bladder. Symptoms include frequent and urgent urination, pelvic pain, a burning sensation when peeing and, sometimes, blood in your urine.

While UTIs aren’t always caused by our behavior, there are some simple things we can do to lower our risk:

Drink more water. Cranberry juice can help, too.

Urinate immediately after sex.

Wipe front to back after using the bathroom.

If you think you have a UTI, getting