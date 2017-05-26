Your Body: When to cut the umbilical cord

iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

The umbilical cord is the physical link between a mother and her child. It allows oxygen-rich blood and nutrients to flow between the fetus and placenta. But is there a benefit to waiting a full minute after birth before making the cut?

Recommendations from the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) suggest that delayed clamping may have a favorable effect on the baby’s development. It’s thought that by waiting 30-60 seconds before clamping, vital nutrients from the placenta, including iron, can be passed onto the baby.

As an OB/GYN who’s delivered …read more