Your Instagram feed may reveal if you have depression, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Your Instagram feed may be better at recognizing signs of depression than your doctor, according to a study from researchers at Harvard University and the University of Vermont.

Researchers used a machine learning computer program to analyze 43,950 Instagram photos from 166 participants. They found that the computer’s analysis of Instagram feeds was better at diagnosing depression than a general practitioner.

The study, spearheaded by Andrew G. Reece at Harvard University’s Department of Psychology and Chirstopher M. Danforth at the University of Vermont’s Computational Story Lab, also found that certain Instagram filters were associated with depression.

People with depression tended …read more