Yusuf, a.k.a. Cat Stevens, revisits old songs for his latest album, “The Laughing Apple”

Credit: Danny ClinchFans of Yusuf, the artist better known as Cat Stevens, will soon get the chance to enjoy the latest fruit of the veteran singer/songwriter’s labors when he releases a new album called The Laughing Apple on September 15. The 10-track collection features a mix of new original songs and updated renditions of tunes from Yusuf’s early career.

Among the older compositions on the record are remakes of four songs that appeared on the 1967 Cat Stevens album New Masters, including the upcoming album’s title track, “The Laughing Apple.” Also appearing on the …read more