Zags Ranked 19th in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Gonzaga opens season in coaches’ poll for eighth straight season

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team was ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches’ preseason poll Thursday. It marked the eighth straight season that the Zags appeared in the coaches’ preseason poll.

Gonzaga ended last season’s historic campaign in the national championship game with a program-best 37-2 record. The Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th straight season after claiming their 20th West Coast Conference title.

Gonzaga had 242 points in this year’s preseason poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary’s, received 152 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.

The Bulldogs meet Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City on Dec. 5. The Wildcats were slated sixth in the poll. Creighton, which comes to Spokane on Dec. 1, received six votes. Gonzaga will play Stanford or Florida in the second round of the PK80 Invitational on Nov. 24 in Portland. Florida was No. 7 in the preseason ranking.

Duke topped the preseason poll with 20 first-place votes. Michigan State followed at No. 2, with Kansas ranked third. Kentucky and Arizona rounded out the top-five.

The Zags were ranked 13th in last year’s USA Today preseason coaches’ poll, before ending the season at No. 2. Gonzaga opens in the top-20 for the fifth straight year. The Bulldogs received their highest ranking ever in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll in 2005-06 at No. 7, with 540 points.

Gonzaga opens the season with an exhibition against The College of Idaho on Nov. 4. The first regular season game is on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., against Texas Southern.

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS 1ST PLACE VOTES PREV CHANGE HI/LOW 1 Duke 28-9 774 20 NR 0 – 2 Michigan St 20-15 747 9 NR 0 – 3 Kansas 31-5 723 0 NR 0 – 4 Kentucky 32-6 678 0 NR 0 – 5 Arizona 32-5 654 2 NR 0 – 6 Villanova 32-4 623 0 NR 0 – 7 Florida 27-9 549 1 NR 0 – 8 Wichita St. 31-5 543 0 NR 0 – 9 North Carolina 33-7 515 0 NR 0 – 10 West Virginia 28-9 458 0 NR 0 – 11 Southern California 26-10 396 0 NR 0 – 12 Miami-Florida 21-12 383 0 NR 0 – 13 Cincinnati 30-6 349 0 NR 0 – 14 Notre Dame 26-10 305 0 NR 0 – 15 Minnesota 24-10 303 0 NR 0 – 16 Louisville 25-9 295 0 NR 0 – 17 Xavier 24-14 284 0 NR 0 – 18 UCLA 31-5 275 0 NR 0 – 19 Gonzaga 37-2 242 0 NR 0 – 20 Northwestern 24-12 208 0 NR 0 – 21 Purdue 27-8 167 0 NR 0 – 22 St. Mary’s 29-5 152 0 NR 0 – 23 Seton Hall 21-12 139 0 NR 0 – 24 Baylor 27-8 107 0 NR 0 – 25 Alabama 19-15 82 0 NR 0 –

Others Receiving Votes

Texas A&M 76; Virginia 57; Butler 43; Missouri 35; TCU 32; Rhode Island 31; Providence 21; Wisconsin 21; Maryland 20; Oakland 19; Oklahoma 19; Michigan 13; Texas 13; Virginia Tech 12; Oregon 12; Southern Methodist 6; Creighton 6; Georgia 3; Georgia Tech 3; Harvard 2; Arkansas 2; Florida State 1; South Carolina 1; Nevada 1.