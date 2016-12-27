“Zero Sugar Diet”: Simple Ways to Reduce Sugar in Your Diet

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The countdown to New Year’s Day is on, which means New Year’s resolutions are just around the corner too. And many people’s resolutions may be to drop a few pounds or improve their health.

Dave Zinczenko, an ABC News contributor on nutrition and wellness, is the author of a new book, Zero Sugar Diet: The 14-Day Plan to Flatten Your Belly, Crush Cravings, and Help Keep You Lean For Life, that claims people can lose up to a pound a day.

Zinczenko appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to share his tips for helping to reduce added sugar from …read more


