Zombies/ex-Kinks bassist Jim Rodford presented with honorary doctorate by UK university

Credit: Pete StevensCongratulations to Zombies and ex-Kinks bassist Jim Rodford, who this past week was bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Arts degree by the U.K.’s University of Hertfordshire for his services to music. Rodford was presented with the honor at a ceremony held Saturday at St. Albans Cathedral in his hometown of St. Albans, England, The Herts Advertiser reports.

In accepting the award, the 76-year-old musician said, “Having been born and bred in St. Albans and lived here all my life, it gives me great pleasure to …read more


