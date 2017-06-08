Zoo brings in OB-GYN for humans to deliver baby gorilla

Philadelphia Zoo(PHILADELPHIA) — A baby western lowland gorilla was born at the Philadelphia Zoo with big eyes and a big smile, but he had no ordinary birth.

The zoo called in the help of doctors who normally treat humans, from an OB-GYN to surgeons and anesthesiologists from local hospitals and institutions, to assist in the difficult birthing process for the newborn’s mom, 17-year-old Kira.

"On Thursday, June 1, keeper staff noticed signs that Kira had begun labor, but as of Friday morning she had not delivered," a press release for the new bundle of joy read. "She appeared to tire and behaved