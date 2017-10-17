ZZ Top cancels remaining 2017 tour dates because of bassist Dusty Hill’s “tummy ailment”

Credit: Ross HalfinZZ Top has been forced to postpone most of the remaining dates of their 2017 Tonnage Tour as bassist Dusty Hill deals with a health issue.

According to a statement from the band, Hill “is addressing a tummy ailment and is following a directive to lay low for the next few weeks.”

The band has postponed a total of 18 dates on its 2017 itinerary, spanning from a show this past Sunday, October 15, in Baltimore through a November 12 concert in New Orleans.

