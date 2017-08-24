ZZ Top going nationwide on new tour leg, kicking off tonight

Credit: Ross HalfinZZ Top has spent most of 2017 rocking the world on its Tonnage Tour, and now the Texas trio is ready to launch a new North American leg of the trek. The outing gets underway tonight in Vancouver, Canada, and is mapped out all the way through a November 12 show in New Orleans.

The tour includes two previously announced appearances in the band’s home state supporting Guns N’ Roses — on September 6 in El Paso and September 8 in San Antonio. In addition, ZZ Top has four joint gigs with The Doobie Brothers …read more


