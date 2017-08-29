ZZ Top issues statement of support to their Houston neighbors as city copes with Hurricane Harvey

Credit: Ross HalfinZZ Top is arguably the most famous rock band ever to emerge from Houston, and as the city continues to deal with the devastating flooding and other damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, the Texas trio is offering some words of support for their neighbors.

"Houston has played host to ZZ Top as our home base since we first banded together more than four decades ago, making us especially concerned with the plight of so many of our fellow Texans in the wake of the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey," the band says