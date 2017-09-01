ZZ Top partners with Houston-area venue to donate $100K to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Credit: Ross HalfinZZ Top‘s members recently issued a statement expressing their support for their Houston-area neighbors who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, and now the Texas trio are putting their money where their mouths are.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have partnered with the Smart Financial Centre concert hall in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas, to donate $100,000 to local organizations aiding the recovery efforts in the wake of the hurricane.

The band, which recently launched a new North American tour leg, is …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462