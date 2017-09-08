ZZ Top to donate proceeds from sales of live version of “La Grange” to Hurricane Harvey relief

Suretone Records ZZ Top, which formed in Houston in 1969, is hoping fans will help its efforts to aid its hometown recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Beginning Friday, proceeds from the sale on iTunes of an extended live version of the band’s 1973 classic “La Grange” will go to the Salvation Army to help area residents rebuild their lives.

The version of “La Grange” is the lead track from the band’s 2016 album Live! Greatest Hits from Around the World.

Carl Stubner, Suretone Records co-chairman, said in a statement, “Billy [Gibbons], Dusty [Hill] and Frank …read more