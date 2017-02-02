ZZ Top to Play Free Concert in Houston Saturday as Part of Super Bowl LI Festivities

Credit: Ross HalfinLady Gaga may headlining the halftime show during Super Bowl LI this Sunday, but anyone headed to Houston this week has the chance to catch a variety other exciting performances leading up to the big game. Among the many scheduled music events is a free concert by one of the biggest rock bands ever to come out of the Lone Star State, ZZ Top.

The Texas trio will be playing in downtown Houston’s Discovery Green on Saturday, February 4, as part of the Super Bowl LIVE series, which kicked off this …read more


