ZZ Top to Play Free Concert in Houston Saturday as Part of Super Bowl LI Festivities

Credit: Ross HalfinLady Gaga may headlining the halftime show during Super Bowl LI this Sunday, but anyone headed to Houston this week has the chance to catch a variety other exciting performances leading up to the big game. Among the many scheduled music events is a free concert by one of the biggest rock bands ever to come out of the Lone Star State, ZZ Top.

